Senators vs. Comets

Utica is season is flying.

The comets hosted the belleville senators tonight for the second time this week.

The comets came into this game off of a great performance last night against lehigh valley.

Utica is leading the series against belleville2-0 before this game after a 3-2 win on wedenesday.

-- but belleville came out hot to start this one, about 6 miutes into the first period, senators on the power play, defenseman max la-joy takes a shot from the point and gets it past zane mcintyre to put one on the board.

-- we head to the thirteen minute mark of the first, kole lind gets called for cross chekcing so the senators are on the power playagain.

Michael car-co-nay takes a shot from the left wing, and morgan klimchuk deflects into the back of the net.

The senators take a two point lead to end the first.

-- in the second, the comets had opportunities but just couldnt convert.

With seven and a half to go in the period, utica turns it over and the senators are in the fast break and they've got numbers.

Aspirot to norris to parker kelly for the score!

Joseph labate would hit an empty netter with two minutes to go in regulation and the senators would get their first win against the comets of the season, shutting them