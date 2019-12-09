COLLEGE MBB: OCU Falls To Wilberforce:

Our final college contest sees oakland city take on wilberforce.

The mighty oaks seek their 4th win in their last 5 games.

We pick it up late in the first half... ??u trailing but battling back... nathaniel schmittler knocks down the deuce down low.

Ocu hanging with the visitors.

Mighty oaks sharing the rock now... working it around to kase robinson who drains the corner trey... giving oakland city the lead 3?35.

Mighty oaks cleaning up on the glass as well.

Schmittler kicks it out to j.d.

Hoover... who splashes home the three ball... knotting the game up at 41.

Just before halftime... hoover throws one up to d.j.

Redding who finishes off the reverse circus oop... but oakland city is unable to pull this one out.

Mighty oaks fall 9?85