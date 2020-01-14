New Initiative Aims To Double Latino Representation In Hollywood In 10 Years 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:52s - Published New Initiative Aims To Double Latino Representation In Hollywood In 10 Years Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and a number of celebrities, including Eva Longoria, introduced an effort to double Latino representation both in front of and behind the cameras in the next 10 years. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Alaturka News New Initiative Aims To Double Latino Representation In Hollywood In 10 Years https://t.co/LUD1ASnSA0 https://t.co/IbKBYR2VvK 1 hour ago