New Initiative Aims To Double Latino Representation In Hollywood In 10 Years

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and a number of celebrities, including Eva Longoria, introduced an effort to double Latino representation both in front of and behind the cameras in the next 10 years.
