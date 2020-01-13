Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Astros fire AJ Hinch and Jeff Luhnow

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:29s - Published < > Embed
Astros fire AJ Hinch and Jeff LuhnowAstros fire AJ Hinch and Jeff Luhnow
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

A.J. Hinch and Jeff Luhnow Fired Over Astros Cheating Scandal

Hours after M.L.B. announced punishment for the club because of an elaborate sign-stealing scheme,...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •FOX SportsChicago S-T


Houston Astros: MLB finds team guilty of electronic sign stealing

The Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch have been suspended without pay...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsNewsyReutersUSATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

c_los1515

Los RT @BleacherReport: Astros fire GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch after MLB dishes out cheating punishment https://t.co/VqyfqiYfE6 1 minute ago

johnroy5807

Titans better than bears RT @stevestone: The hammer fell on the Astros today. I applaud Rob Manfred for the suspensions and the loss of draft choices. I support Jim… 9 minutes ago

DaleBomber10

Austin Dale RT @MC790: If the Astros can fire AJ Hinch and Jeff Luhnow after the run they've had, the Texans need to get to firing Bill O'Brien right n… 14 minutes ago

herm89sweep

Red Rider RT @Reuters: The Houston Astros fired Manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow after a Major League Baseball investigation conclu… 20 minutes ago

MLBSportMag

MLB SportMag Mlb:‘I failed to stop' Astros' cheating > A.J. Hinch has some r - https://t.co/HBd4D9Q0h8 #baseball https://t.co/BoNSXPJuGW 22 minutes ago

antee_m

Carla M Antee Astros fire AJ Hinch and Jeff Luhnow https://t.co/dT5cY3gdgh via @YouTube 26 minutes ago

babui_

Juan Manuel RT @Reuters: Houston Astros owner Jim Crane fired Manager A.J. Hinch and General Manager Jeff Luhnow an hour after Major League Baseball an… 29 minutes ago

WLOS_13

WLOS Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were fired Monday after the pair were suspended by Major Le… https://t.co/ybyicTJ2ln 30 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Astros fire manager AJ Hinch, GM Jeff Luhnow after sign-stealing investigation [Video]Astros fire manager AJ Hinch, GM Jeff Luhnow after sign-stealing investigation

Astros fire manager AJ Hinch, GM Jeff Luhnow after sign-stealing investigation. Brad Galli has more.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:17Published

Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal [Video]Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal

Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow In the wake of Major League Baseball’s investigation into electronic sign-stealing. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:48Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.