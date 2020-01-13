WCBI News at Ten - Monday. January 13th, 2020

Thank you for joining us tonight..

Tomorrow morning tate reeves will be sworn in as the state's 65th governor.

But mother nature is changing some of his plans..

The ceremony will now be held in the house chamber.

Courtney ann jackson looks at the plan behind the scenes..

Crews spent the morning putting the finishing touches on the outdoor staging.

Securing fabric and setting up seating.

Inaugural committee chair leigh reeves knew from the start the role was an undertaking with many moving parts.

"it's a ton of planning.

In fac, you are doing probably events that would take normally a year to plan in two months.

So, it's intense.

" there are plenty of logistics for planning the inaugural events---mississippi weather always being a possible wrench in those plans.

"you've got to have a plan a, a plan b and then a plan c."

But the committee made the judgment call mid-afternoon monday.

"versus chancing the weather, it looks like it's going to be a 50/50 shot.

And so we've decided to just go ahead and move the ceremony inside so that we can make it as nice and comfortable as we can inside the chamber."

The parade that's set for 2 tuesday will stay on the schedule for now.

"we're kind of putting our cards on the table with that one just to see where the day takes us.

And if we can get a break in the weather and we still have some willing participants ready to maybe to weather a little bit of weather, we're ready to roll with that."

Rewind to january of 2012 for a similar scenario.

Rain forced the ceremony for governor phil bryant inside too.

The rotunda was packed with folks watching on monitors and huddling inside from the rain.

That decision, though, wasn't made until the morning of.

This year's committee is hoping making the decision with more advance notice will help it go on without a hitch.

"tv monitors positioned throughout the capitol.

We will set up some chairs.

Some of those chairs that are being set up outside, we'll reposition those inside."

Take new at 10 stinger there's more bad news for staffers of the u-s district court ... northern district of mississippi.

The general services administration has issued a ástop worká order on the replacement of the h - vac system... and other renovations at the thomas g- abernethy federal building in aberdeen.

In the spring of 20-18 the building was found to be un-in-habit-able due to a mold issue in the h-vac system going back over 20 years.

Repairs were estimated to be around 12 million dollars.

Last summer.... the court and the g-s-a believed they found a solution by teaming up with the tennessee va authority and getting a utility energy service contract to fund repairs.

That contract hinged on a payback based on energy reductions over a 20 year period.

The projected time of those energy reductions was underestimated, meaning the project does ánotá meet the requirements.

There is no word yet on when work will resume.

Wipe to vo navistar defense has been in west point for years.

Today, it makes a long-term commitment.

The company bought its assembly plant .

Navistar has leased the facility from babcock and wilcox since 2006 and made tens of thousands of vehicles.

The company says the purchase is part of its strategic plan and commitment to west point.

Navistar has made armored and unarmored tactical vehicles at the clay county plant.

Executives for navistar are leaving open the possibility that other products could be made there in the future.

Take developing story stinger there's a fatal and infectious disease found in the deer population and it's showing signs of spreading across the magnolia state... according to the mississippi department of wildlife..

Fisheries... and parks..

The first case of chronic wasting disease was reported in 2018... since then... 40 cases have been reported... i caught up with a wildlife management expert about this alarming trend who says, the disease is actually coming from a neighboring state.... since 2018, more than three dozen deer have tested positive for chronic wasting disease.... "it's spread from contact of an infected animal within an un-infected animal.

The disease agent is called a prion.

It's a protein that's produced in the infected animal and it can be shared in the saliva, and urine, and the feces."

Cases have been confirmed in benton, marshall, issaquena, panola, pontotoc, and tallahatchie counties.

Mississippi state wildlife and management professor dr. steve demarais says north mississippi is seeing the most cases.

He believes the disease is spreading from deer in southern tennessee.

" there are five counties there that has had over 400 positive cases just this year.

Deer disburse from where they are produced typically.

A buck can disburse 5 to 10 miles from their birth area.

If that buck becomes infected in their birth area and they disburse 5 miles, then they just transmitted the disease agent 5 miles away."

Demarais finds the rapid spread of cwd alarming..

"it's a disease that kills every positively infected animal, and i'm concerned about it affecting hunters interest in hunting deer, and then eating the meat from harvest animals."

He says the continued harvesting and testing may help reduce the spread of the disease// "by harvesting more deer the hunters are helping control the disease, and then by testing, we're learning about the distribution and rate of spread of the disease in the state."

The department of wildlife fisheries..

And parks... encourages all hunters to have their animals tested.

There are 36 drop off locations all throughout the state..

For more information on those locations and the disease... go to our website at wcbi dot com... first look stinger summary: additional showers and storms are possible tonight through wednesday.

A few could be strong with isolated pockets of hail and gusty breezes.

More flooding is possible with another 1/2" to over 3" of rain not out of the question.

A strong cold front will move through saturday and it will usher in a weather pattern change that will set up much cooler and drier air going into next week.

We'll keep watching the front for any potential signs of strong storm activity.

Monday night: areas of rain and storms. a few could be strong with hail to the size of quarter and heavy rainfall.

Temperatures will slowly warm from the 50s into the low 60s by sunrise.

Winds 5-10 heavy rains from the weekend storms have put a damper on a popular park.

Portions of the riverwalk in columbus are underwater.

Another three inches of rain could fall across the area this week... prolonging the issue.

Lowndes county ema director cindy lawrence says she is keeping a close eye on area creeks and rivers.

So far, it appears all roads in the county are open and not being impacted by flooding.

Families affected by saturday's tornado in pickens county are continuing the clean-up.

There aren't many people who live along settlement road in pickens county, alabama..

Just like most communities in our area... settlement is close to a bigger town... in this case carrollton... when the storm came on saturday, it was their neighbors who came to help.

Many families lost everything.

Some of them have no home, no insurance, and no security.

The only thing they do have, is the support from their community.

"we've already, this morning, handed out clothes and give out gift cards to the people that we could catch up with to help with their needs."

"i love the way that everybody has came together, how they just reached out to help in any way they could.

If you say you need something, oh, it's coming."

Mayor walker says volunteers are still in need of trash bags and work gloves.

If you'd like to get involved with clean-up efforts contact carrollton city hall.

Road crews throughout north mississippi are out picking up the remains of fallen trees and down power lines following saturday's storm.

Those long shifts of making repairs can have workers up all hours of the night.

When severe weather strikes, road department crews are always prepared to get county roads back open if they're blocked.

The mississippi department of transportation and bruce public works department are handling those long shifts to make sure the streets are safe.

They're out searching for storm debris,broken trees and power lines throughout calhoun county.

" the main thing is safety and keeping public roads safe and watching for down power lines because you can get electrocuted."

" we're looking for trouble spots where we can get in and clean out some ditches and we found several that we need to work on right away."

If you're experiencing any drainage or flooding issues in your area from this weekend's storm, call your local road department for assistance.

Tuesday: mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of showers and storms. a few could be strong with hail and gusty breezes.

It has no noticeable symptoms in its early stages and vision loss progresses at such a gradual rate that people affected by the condition are often unaware of it until their sight has already been compromised.

We learn more in our health talk with baptist.

Hi, i'm dr. dan bennett, an ophthalmologist on staff at baptist memorial hospital - golden triangle.

Tonight i want to talk to you about glaucoma.

What is glaucoma?

Glaucoma is a eye disease that usually causes increased pressure within the eye, which may in turn cause damage to your eye's optic nerve.

It usually happens when fluid builds up in the front part of your eye.

That extra fluid increases the pressure in your eye, which over time, causes damage to the optic nerve.

The optic nerve is part of the central nervous system and carries visual information from the eye to the brain.

The world health organization reports that glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness globally.

It is expected that 76 million people http://www.aaojournal.org/ar ticle/s0161-6420 00433-3/fulltext will have glaucoma by 2020.

Of those affected, 11 million http://bjo.bmj.com/content/... 262 will be blind in both eyes.

Mississippi state struggling to open up conference play...more on the improvements the bulldogs need to make when we come after being up by as much as 9 points in the second half to lsu, mississippi state taking the heartbreaking loss, 60-59 now the bulldogs are faced with an 0-3 start in conference play in the match up to the tigers, state shooting 34% from the field and only 18% from behind the arc msu head coach ben howland stressing that his team just needs to be taking smarter shots howland: "the quality of your shots are more important than how many shots you take.

When you look at one year ago the only time we took more or close to that many was against alabama there when we lost in a close game.

We took 71.

Typically, when you look at most teams they're shooting about 60 shots a game and that's where we are maybe a little under.

We're playing too fast in our first two outings."

It was the first week of december when the mississippi state bulldogs were handed the team's first back- to-back losses since 2017 after that, state would go on to win the bulldogs next seven straight games...outscori ng the bulldogs opponents, 556- 395 during those 7 matchups, state also on average holding their opponents to 57 pts a game... after starting conference play out with a 3-0 start, mississippi state has once again cracked into the ap top 10...at number 10 msu will return home for one game this week, thursday, against lsu....before hitting the road again to play first ranked south carolina next monday division play heating up for mississippi juco basketball...emc c facing coahoma lady lions up big in the second half....beautiful basketball...high low action from topazia hawkins to maddie riley for the easy two...emcc rolling loose ball, coahoma tries to save the backcourt....wes t point's amiya rush with the steal, kicks off the fastbreak...outle t to tamara alexander...coas t to coast for the layup... emcc closing out the second half strong....amiya staples to rush...nice pass, nice finish..... emcc stays perfect in division play, defeating coahoma 79-48 running it back on the men's side.....coahoma and emcc set to square off the opening tip.....tipped right to cornelius holly...holly starts the game in style with a two hand hand flush....but emcc settles in traemond pittman....sizing up the defender....blow by, nice finish at the rim...back and forth ball game early great ball movement by coahoma later in the first half....calvin page nice dish to jordan o'neal...the two hand jam....tigers with the lead but emcc not going anywhere...danny washington to kj riley....hand in the face...doesn't matter....splash the men remain undefeated in divison as well...topping coahoma 69-56 former ole miss wide receiver dk metcalf was the átalká of the town leading up to the 2019 nfl draft the 6'3, 228 pound receiver was anticipated to be a top 10 pick...and then the draft began... round one came and went....metcalf's name remained uncalled... the next day, the second day of the draft// the final pick...#64...the seattle seahawks had selected metcalf since then, metcalf would go onto to have one of the best rookie seasons in the league the oxford native finishing the season with 900 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns although, seattles playoff run ended sunday night against the green bay packers, metcalf finishing with 219 receiving yards in the playoffs...the 3rd most by a roookie in a single postseason one of those standout performances coming in the nfl wild card game against the philadelphia eagles here's what metcalf had to say after the seahawks, 17-9 win metcalf: "you know all year, russ has been telling me don't let the ball come down, attack it.

That's all i was thinking, just attack the ball and it was just amazing that he believed in me to throw it up to me in that situation but i just had to go make a play.

Just blessed man to be in this position to have another opportunity to play a football game.

That's all i can say.

Just blessed to have this opportunity."

