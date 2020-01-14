WEB EXTRA - TANYA CHAPLIN (1-11) on January 14, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: KEZI - Published WEB EXTRA - TANYA CHAPLIN (1-11) In its home opener, the No. 15 ranked Oregon State gymnastics team earned wins over Seattle Pacific and Centenary in dominating fashion Saturday afternoon at Gill Coliseum. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this