Chiefs players from '69 season reflect on 50th anniversary of Super Bowl win

It was January 11, 1970, when the Kansas City Chiefs last went to and won a Super Bowl.

Former Chiefs linebacker Willie Lanier recently reminisced over the anniversary of that event with then-placekicker Jan Stenerud, whose field goal that day set up a 3-0 lead that the team never lost.
Recent related videos from verified sources

AFC Championship game tickets go on sale [Video]AFC Championship game tickets go on sale

Fans lined up overnight to be ready to purchase tickets to the Chiefs AFC Championship game.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:12Published

Music City Miracle: Players recall famous play 20 years later [Video]Music City Miracle: Players recall famous play 20 years later

It was the moment that put the Titans on the map in Nashville and the National Football League. A miracle finish that included a disputed backwards pass and a 76-yard kickoff return for a touchdown..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 04:13Published

