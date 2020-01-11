Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Iran Denies Shooting Live Ammunition At Crowds Protesting Downing Of Ukrainian Plane

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 05:29s - Published < > Embed
Iran Denies Shooting Live Ammunition At Crowds Protesting Downing Of Ukrainian Plane

Iran Denies Shooting Live Ammunition At Crowds Protesting Downing Of Ukrainian Plane

Iran's government has denied reports that security forces fired live ammunition at protesters in Tehran, though videos purportedly show blood on the ground where protesters were said to be hit with live rounds.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Video: Iran police shoot at those protesting plane shootdown

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian police and security forces fired both live ammunition...
Seattle Times - Published

Live Updates: Iran Says Downing of Plane Was ‘Disastrous Mistake’

The military blamed human error, saying the Ukrainian jet had taken a sharp, unexpected turn that...
NYTimes.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MadDogMikePdx

Mad Dog Pdx RT @NPR: Iranian demonstrators gathered for a third day on Monday to protest the government accidentally shooting down a passenger plane.… 42 minutes ago

alaturkanews

Alaturka News Iran Denies Shooting Live Ammunition At Crowds Protesting Downing Of Ukrainian Plane https://t.co/j02sMEqjt9 https://t.co/KF4ej5IS7J 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iranian police deny shooting at protesters [Video]Iranian police deny shooting at protesters

Video on social media appears to record gunshots and blood on the streets of Tehran, as huge crowds demonstrate following Iran&apos;s admission that it mistakenly shot down a Ukrainian passenger..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:29Published

Iran plane families will get answers, says Canada PM Trudeau [Video]Iran plane families will get answers, says Canada PM Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says it's been gut-wrenching to listen to stories from relatives of 57 Canadians who perished in the downing of a Ukrainian jetliner in Iran last week as he..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.