Champagne-gate Explodes at the Bachelor Mansion

After Hannah Ann and Bachelor Peter Weber open a special bottle of champagne that Kelsey brought from home, Kelsey confronts Hannah Ann, saying she knew it was special and that it wasn't hers and that she opened it anyway.

Peter tries to cheer Kelsey up, but that gesture goes wrong when Kelsey ends up with champagne all over her face.

Hannah Ann says she didn't know it was special, but Kelsey says she did, and calls her 'fake' and 'calculated.'

From 'Week 2,' season 24, episode 2 of The Bachelor.

