Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Champagne-gate Explodes at the Bachelor Mansion

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 03:35s - Published < > Embed
Champagne-gate Explodes at the Bachelor Mansion

Champagne-gate Explodes at the Bachelor Mansion

After Hannah Ann and Bachelor Peter Weber open a special bottle of champagne that Kelsey brought from home, Kelsey confronts Hannah Ann, saying she knew it was special and that it wasn't hers and that she opened it anyway.

Peter tries to cheer Kelsey up, but that gesture goes wrong when Kelsey ends up with champagne all over her face.

Hannah Ann says she didn't know it was special, but Kelsey says she did, and calls her 'fake' and 'calculated.'

From 'Week 2,' season 24, episode 2 of The Bachelor.

Watch The Bachelor 2020 MONDAY 8|7c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Champagne-gate Explodes at the Bachelor Mansion

Watch full episodes of The Bachelor online at ABC.

Stream Champagne-gate Explodes at the Bachelor Mansion instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sneak Peek: Champagne-Gate, with Kelsey and Hannah Ann [Video]Sneak Peek: Champagne-Gate, with Kelsey and Hannah Ann

Kelsey brought a fancy bottle of champagne to the Bachelor Mansion that has sentimental value to her, with plans to split the bottle with Bachelor Peter Weber for a memorable moment. And as she waits..

Credit: ABC     Duration: 01:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.