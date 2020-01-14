Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Shaun Tells Carly He Fell Asleep Hugging Lea

Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 02:20s - Published < > Embed
Shaun Tells Carly He Fell Asleep Hugging Lea

Shaun Tells Carly He Fell Asleep Hugging Lea

Shaun (Freddie Highmore) tells Carly (Jasika Nicole) all of the things he likes about her, and makes it clear he doesn't want to break up with her.

Carly says they just had a fight -- and couples fight, it's not a big deal.

And in the interest of honesty, Shaun tells her that he spent the night hugging Lea in Wyoming.

That's when Carly gets upset, because it took them weeks to be able to lie down together.

From 'Fractured' season 3, episode 11 of The Good Doctor.

Watch The Good Doctor MONDAY 10|9c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Shaun Tells Carly He Fell Asleep Hugging Lea

Watch full episodes of The Good Doctor online at ABC.

Stream Shaun Tells Carly He Fell Asleep Hugging Lea instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

preciousShadows

Nicole RT @FebWriter: Shaun tells Carly he got very upset in Wyoming and Lea comforted him. They hugged & laid down on the bed & fell asleep huggi… 7 hours ago

FebWriter

Amy Danko Shaun tells Carly he got very upset in Wyoming and Lea comforted him. They hugged & laid down on the bed & fell asl… https://t.co/DqNsU65xOb 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.