Shaun Tells Carly He Fell Asleep Hugging Lea

Shaun (Freddie Highmore) tells Carly (Jasika Nicole) all of the things he likes about her, and makes it clear he doesn't want to break up with her.

Carly says they just had a fight -- and couples fight, it's not a big deal.

And in the interest of honesty, Shaun tells her that he spent the night hugging Lea in Wyoming.

That's when Carly gets upset, because it took them weeks to be able to lie down together.

From 'Fractured' season 3, episode 11 of The Good Doctor.

