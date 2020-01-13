Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

South Korean movie director makes Oscar history

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:39s - Published < > Embed
South Korean movie director makes Oscar history

South Korean movie director makes Oscar history

Bong Joon-ho's dark comedy "Parasite" has won six Academy Awards nominations, including best director.

Olivia Chan reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

South Korean movie director makes Oscar history

South Korean film "Parasite" has seen breakthrough success for an international movie.

It's a wickedly dark satire about class struggle in modern Seoul.

And after winning top prize at last year's Cannes festival, it could now take home Oscars in six categories, a first for the country's film industry.

Director Bong Joon-ho was astonished to hear the news.

He's become the first Korean filmmaker in history nominated for the Best Director Oscar.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DIRECTOR BONG JOON HO SAYING: "I was on the couch of my apartment watching the livestream on my iPad.

Every time they announced the new nominations, it was so thrilling, because we didn't really anticipate any of this.

When we were creating the film, we never knew that it would lead to this moment, so it was very exciting and such a great joy." Parasite also snagged coveted best picture, best screenplay and best international feature nominations.

Bong said his film is a sign that language is no longer a barrier to global success.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) DIRECTOR BONG JOON HO SAYING: "These nominations contribute to making these language barriers less significant and at the same time, you know, we can say that thanks to the internet, social media and these streaming services, the entire society is experiencing less of these language barriers and perhaps Parasite benefited from that global trend." The movie has already taken home multiple prizes this award season, including the Foreign Language statuette from the Golden Globes.

It could make history again at the Oscars on February 9th.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Duckman0121

MMB RT @JayShams: The South Korean director behind worldwide hit 'Parasite' said he wouldn't work for Marvel because he thinks superheroes are… 1 minute ago

EnJillRaz

phoebae waller-bridge RT @MarkHarrisNYC: Amid the disappointment, I don't want to overlook the genuine breakthrough of Bong Joon-ho becoming the first South Kore… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Parasite' makes history with Oscar Nominations [Video]'Parasite' makes history with Oscar Nominations

It is the first South Korean film to compete in the Academy Award category.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published

Bong Joon Ho Makes Another Movie Hit [Video]Bong Joon Ho Makes Another Movie Hit

'Parasite' Makes History With Oscar Nominations It is the first South Korean film to compete in the Academy Award category.

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 00:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.