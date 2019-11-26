Global  

Credit card payments for gambling to be banned

Credit card payments for gambling to be banned

Credit card payments for gambling to be banned

Punters will no longer be able to use their credit cards to place bets online after a major shake-up of rules announced by the industry regulator.

The ban does not affect the National Lottery.
