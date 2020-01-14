Further footage of Taal volcano eruption in the Philippines

A giant cloud of ash stretches into the sky after Taal Volcano in the Philippines began erupting on January 12.

Stunned tourists captured the volcano spewing ash as it started rumbling and shaking the surrounding area at around 4pm local time.

More than 20,000 people have been evacuated from the area surrounding the volcano in Batangas province, around 100km from the centre of Metro Manila.

Even in the capital, homes and streets have been carpeted with ash from the volcano, causing all flights to be cancelled at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport because of the volcanic ash.

Authorities raised the alert level, warning that a ‘hazardous eruption’ was possible within weeks.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology warned residents living nearby of a possible ‘volcanic tsunami’.