Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump cheered at College Football Championship game

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Trump cheered at College Football Championship game

Trump cheered at College Football Championship game

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attended the College Football Championship game in New Orleans on Monday (January 13th), with LSU (Louisiana State University) and Clemson set to face off.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

WATCH: Trump Greeted with Cheers at College Football Championship Game

President Donald Trump was greeted with cheers at tonight's big championship game.
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOX SportsTIMETMZ.com


Vince Vaughn Greets Donald Trump & Melania at College Football Game in New Orleans

Vince Vaughn was seen greeting President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump while attending a...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •TIMESeattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

dadrado

Radodad RT @DavidWaddell5: FOR THOSE OF YOU THAT MISSED IT, WATCH THIS! Trump cheered as he takes field at College Football Championship game. Plus… 2 minutes ago

AKlassActmedia

AKlassActmedia.com RT @TIME: Some fans greeted the President with cheers of “USA, USA.” Others chanted, “Four more years” https://t.co/d52YSyurOn 3 minutes ago

lalpdhues

Sakic RT @SputnikInt: Donald and Melania Trump cheered by crowd at College Football National Championship game - video @realDonaldTrump @FLOTUS… 4 minutes ago

FOXNashville

FoxNashville Trump cheered loudly at college football title game. https://t.co/5yNo9UdPXd https://t.co/q1uBE9HrwX 4 minutes ago

vltant82

Veronica Tant RT @thehill: President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump receive cheers at #NationalChampionship Clemson-LSU game. https://t.co/9f… 5 minutes ago

KatDelT

KatDelT RT @janninereid1: USA, USA, USA! OMG.. CROWD WAS GOING NUTS! Trump cheered as he takes field at College Football Championship game https://… 12 minutes ago

RandyZapara

[email protected] RT @RandyZapara: Trump cheered at College Football Championship game https://t.co/C2xWhxw34c via @YouTube. Got to love this. 14 minutes ago

RandyZapara

[email protected] Trump cheered at College Football Championship game https://t.co/C2xWhxw34c via @YouTube. Got to love this. 14 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview [Video]Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview

Clemson vs. LSU: College Football National Championship Preview The college football season will culminate in a showdown at Mercedes Benz Superdome in New Orleans between the nation's two unbeaten..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:51Published

National Championship wagering at the Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook [Video]National Championship wagering at the Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook

We’re just under 72 hours away from the College Football National Championship Game between LSU and Clemson.

Credit: WXXVPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.