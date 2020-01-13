Global  

Barr calls on Apple to unlock Pensacola gunman's iPhones

Barr calls on Apple to unlock Pensacola gunman's iPhones

Barr calls on Apple to unlock Pensacola gunman's iPhones

The fatal shooting of three Americans by a Saudi Air Force officer at a Florida naval base last month was &quot;an act of terrorism,&quot; U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Monday, and he called on Apple to help authorities gain access to the gunman&apos;s two iPhones.
