Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Queen agrees to let Prince Harry and Meghan go it alone

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:52s - Published < > Embed
Queen agrees to let Prince Harry and Meghan go it alone

Queen agrees to let Prince Harry and Meghan go it alone

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has given her blessing to grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s wish for a more independent future following crisis talks involving the most senior members of the royal family.

Lisa Bernhard has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

UK Queen to meet Prince Harry, Meghan

UK Queen to meet Prince Harry, MeghanPrince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, his brother William, the Duke of Cambridge, and their father...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •ReutersCBS NewsDeutsche WelleSify


Harry and Meghan: Royals gather for talks over Sussexes' future

The Queen is to discuss Prince Harry and Meghan's plan to step back as senior royals.
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan's 'bombshell' plans explained [Video]Prince Harry and Meghan's 'bombshell' plans explained

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced plans to step back as senior royals, earn their own money and still support the Queen with royal duties. The Guardian's Caroline Davies examines what this..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 03:41Published

Queen Elizabeth II: Harry and Meghan 'have my support' [Video]Queen Elizabeth II: Harry and Meghan 'have my support'

"My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family," she said. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 04:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.