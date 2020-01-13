Elizabeth Warren speaks out about Bernie Sanders allegations

Sen.

Elizabeth Warren talked about a report that Sen.

Bernie Sanders said he doesn’t believe a woman could win the presidency.

Warren said the two talked in 2018 about the 2020 election and the possibility of a female Democratic candidate.

She stated: "I thought a woman could win; he disagreed.” According to Business Insider, Sanders denied the allegation.

The New York Times reported that Sanders said that in the context that Trump would use sexism to ruin her chances of winning.