Boris Johnson dodges question about royal family

Boris Johnson dodges question about royal family

Boris Johnson dodges question about royal family

The Prime Minister refuses to answer a question about the royal family when asked during his visit to Stormont Castle in Belfast.

Senior royals had a crisis meeting following the news that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex intend to step back as a prominent royals.
UK's Johnson backs royal family to sort out their problems

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he had no doubt that the royal family would sort out their...
Reuters - Published

British PM Johnson refuses to comment on royal family's crisis

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he would not comment on a crisis in the royal...
Reuters - Published


