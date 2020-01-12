Global  

Trudeau blames 'tensions' for 57 Canadian deaths

In a TV interview on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that victims of the Ukrainian airliner shot down in Iran last week would still be alive if there had been no tensions in the region.

Eve Johnson reports.
Canada is still mourning the deaths of 57 citizens killed when their plane was shot down in Iran last week.

Tehran has called it a "disastrous mistake." But during a television interview on Monday (January 13), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the accident could have been avoided.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER, JUSTIN TRUDEAU, SAYING: "I think if there were no tensions, if there was no escalation recently in the region, those Canadians would be right now home with their families.

This is something that happens when you have conflict and the war.

Innocents bear the brunt of it." Tensions surged in the Middle East after the U.S. drone strike on Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in early January.

On Monday (January 13) Trudeau also said Washington had not notified its neighbor ahead of the strike.

(SOUNDBITE)(English) CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER, JUSTIN TRUDEAU, SAYING: "We attempt to work as an international community on big issues.

But sometimes countries take actions without informing their allies.

[TV presenter: 'Would you have preferred to have a warning?'] Obviously." Soleimani's killing prompted retaliation from Iran - a missile attack on U.S. bases in the region.

The plane was shot down shortly after.

Following days of denials, Iran finally admitted its own military was responsible.

Trudeau said Canada is working to bring the bodies home for burial but that it may take weeks or "perhaps even months."



