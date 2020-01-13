The new plant-based sandwich will be named the “Beyond D-O-Double G Sandwich”.

Snoop Dogg is helping to launch a new breakfast item and merchandise promoting Dunkin's Beyond Meat...

Coffee and baked goods chain Dunkin' has partnered with American rapper Snoop Dogg to introduce...

J Streams Snoop Dogg made a sandwich for Dunkin'. It comes with a donut bun https://t.co/pwUBc9kbdO 15 hours ago

Saturn The Dancer Snoop Dogg made a sandwich for Dunkin'. It comes with a donut bun - CNN https://t.co/zO6eyB0PZL 10 hours ago

Amy Lutz I didn't think I could be more excited about the Beyond Meat sausage sandwich, but then I saw this. Thanks, Snoop! https://t.co/WJmPQL5RQS 8 hours ago

Chris Garrett FOX43 RT @AmyFox43 : I didn't think I could be more excited about the Beyond Meat sausage sandwich, but then I saw this. Thanks, Snoop! https://… 7 hours ago

GraphixJ Snoop Dogg made a sandwich for Dunkin'. It comes with a donut bun https://t.co/yqtp1zrbgn 6 hours ago