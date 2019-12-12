Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Klobuchar gets ready to take on Trump

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:03s - Published < > Embed
Klobuchar gets ready to take on Trump

Klobuchar gets ready to take on Trump

Democratic presidential contender Amy Klobuchar sat down with Reuters to make the case that her mix of practical policy priorities, humor and blunt talk is what Democrats need to win back the White House in the November election from Republican President Donald Trump.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Klobuchar gets ready to take on Trump

Amy Klobuchar is banking on a strong showing in Iowa's first-in-the-nation nominating contest on February 3 to jump-start her path to the party's nomination.

The moderate U.S. senator from Minnesota is polling in fifth place with Iowa voters.

"I just have to keep defining myself so people understand who I am," Klobuchar told Reuters.

"And I have been the same person from the minute I got in public service.

I like to tell the truth.

I can be blunt sometimes and I think that's what we need right now in someone running against Donald Trump." If she breaks through in Iowa, Klobuchar could join a long list of candidates - including Barack Obama - who trailed in the polls there but ultimately won or placed high enough to succeed in other states and secure the nomination.

On a policy level, Klobuchar's positions on hotbutton issues such as healthcare place her more toward the center than rivals Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

"Sometimes compared to some of my colleagues, that may be more moderate in tone," she said.

"But I think that's a good thing because people know who the loudest voice in the room is, and that's Donald Trump.

And a lot of those people who are trying to decide who to vote for, some of them are the ones that turned down the volume and mute the TV when he comes on because they don't want to have their kids hear what he's going to say." Klobuchar has barnstormed all 99 Iowa counties.

She is betting that relentless campaigning and a wealth of policy knowledge peppered with quips and jokes will rouse enough support to keep her campaign alive.

And she is already thinking about how to take on Trump.

"I think, first of all, you have to have that ability to make a joke or poke at him or just show how absurd he is, because he does use humor.

A lot of people, including myself, just don't always think it's funny, but you got to remember that.

So just meeting it without, I would say, some animation and some humor I think is a problem," she said.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Supporters For This Candidate Support Trump Impeachment The Most [Video]Supporters For This Candidate Support Trump Impeachment The Most

Democratic primary voters are overwhelmingly in favor of impeaching and removing President Donald Trump. According to Business Insider, Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s fans are the most supportive of..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Klobuchar: Trump 'coddling' Putin makes 'Russia Great Again' [Video]Klobuchar: Trump 'coddling' Putin makes 'Russia Great Again'

2020 Democratic presidential contender and U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar on Wednesday criticized President Donald Trump&apos;s foreign policy saying he aligns the country with &apos;forces of..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.