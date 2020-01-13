Sinkhole swallows bus in northwest China, killing six, ten missing 35 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:49s - Published Sinkhole swallows bus in northwest China, killing six, ten missing A sinkhole swallowed a bus and pedestrians in northwestern China, sparking an explosion, killing six people and leaving 10 more missing, state media said on Tuesday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Sinkhole swallows bus in northwest China, killing six, ten missing The incident, outside a hospital, also triggered an explosion inside the hole, video showed. State-run CCTV broadcaster said search and rescue work is ongoing. The incident occurred at around 5.30pm on Monday in Xining, the capital of Qinghai province, CCTV said, adding that 16 people had been taken to hospital. Sinkholes are not unknown in China, where they are often blamed on construction works and the country's rapid pace of development.





