Baffled hairdresser films cat using bathroom toilet like a person whilst its owner gets a fresh trim

A stunned hairdresser filmed the bizarre moment a clever cat hopped up onto its owner's bathroom toilet and used it just like a person.

Kirstie Fraser, 32, was gobsmacked when two-year-old house cat Butch perched on the toilet seat and had a wee.

Mobile hairdresser Kirstie grabbed her phone and hit record when saw Butch use the loo rather a litter tray, like almost every other house cat.

Kirstie was washing Butch's 28-year-old owner's hair at her flat, in Aberdeen, Scotland, when he decided to nip to the loo.

The video footage shows the moment Butch perched over the toilet bowl on his back legs to have a wee.

Kirstie said: "The cat just wandered into the bathroom and sat on the toilet.

The owner said it was normal and Butch does it all the time.

I was really shocked and couldn't believe it.

"I've never seen anything like that before.

I found it very funny and pretty bizarre.

It is very intelligent.

I didn't know cats could do that." Kirstie, from Aberdeen, revealed that Butch is a pampered house cat and does not venture outside.

He lives in a flat in central Aberdeen with his owner, who wishes to remain anonymous.

Pet owners are most commonly known to train their cats to use litter trays.