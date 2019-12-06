Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Baffled hairdresser films cat using bathroom toilet like a person whilst its owner gets a fresh trim

Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
Baffled hairdresser films cat using bathroom toilet like a person whilst its owner gets a fresh trim

Baffled hairdresser films cat using bathroom toilet like a person whilst its owner gets a fresh trim

A stunned hairdresser filmed the bizarre moment a clever cat hopped up onto its owner's bathroom toilet and used it just like a person.

Kirstie Fraser, 32, was gobsmacked when two-year-old house cat Butch perched on the toilet seat and had a wee.

Mobile hairdresser Kirstie grabbed her phone and hit record when saw Butch use the loo rather a litter tray, like almost every other house cat.

Kirstie was washing Butch's 28-year-old owner's hair at her flat, in Aberdeen, Scotland, when he decided to nip to the loo.

The video footage shows the moment Butch perched over the toilet bowl on his back legs to have a wee.

Kirstie said: "The cat just wandered into the bathroom and sat on the toilet.

The owner said it was normal and Butch does it all the time.

I was really shocked and couldn't believe it.

"I've never seen anything like that before.

I found it very funny and pretty bizarre.

It is very intelligent.

I didn't know cats could do that." Kirstie, from Aberdeen, revealed that Butch is a pampered house cat and does not venture outside.

He lives in a flat in central Aberdeen with his owner, who wishes to remain anonymous.

Pet owners are most commonly known to train their cats to use litter trays.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Baffled hairdresser films cat using bathroom toilet like a person whilst its owner gets a fresh trim

A stunned hairdresser filmed the bizarre moment a clever cat hopped up onto its owner's bathroom toilet and used it just like a person.

Kirstie Fraser, 32, was gobsmacked when two-year-old house cat Butch perched on the toilet seat and had a wee.

Mobile hairdresser Kirstie grabbed her phone and hit record when saw Butch use the loo rather a litter tray, like almost every other house cat.

Kirstie was washing Butch's 28-year-old owner's hair at her flat, in Aberdeen, Scotland, when he decided to nip to the loo.

The video footage shows the moment Butch perched over the toilet bowl on his back legs to have a wee.

Kirstie said: "The cat just wandered into the bathroom and sat on the toilet.

The owner said it was normal and Butch does it all the time.

I was really shocked and couldn't believe it.

"I've never seen anything like that before.

I found it very funny and pretty bizarre.

It is very intelligent.

I didn't know cats could do that." Kirstie, from Aberdeen, revealed that Butch is a pampered house cat and does not venture outside.

He lives in a flat in central Aberdeen with his owner, who wishes to remain anonymous.

Pet owners are most commonly known to train their cats to use litter trays.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cat Resists Bathing by Scratching and Dragging Owner In Bathtub [Video]Cat Resists Bathing by Scratching and Dragging Owner In Bathtub

This woman was bathing her cat in a bathtub. However, the cat tried to resist and screamed while trying to come out of the tub. Suddenly, the cat started scratching the owner on her hands and ended up..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:50Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.