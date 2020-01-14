Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

BLOODSHOT Movie (2020)

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 01:37s - Published < > Embed
BLOODSHOT Movie (2020)

BLOODSHOT Movie (2020)

BLOODSHOT Movie Trailer (2020) starring Vin Diesel Superheroes just got an upgrade.Watch the new #Bloodshot international trailer now and see the movie in theaters March 13.

Based on the bestselling comic book, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation.

With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he’s an unstoppable force –stronger than ever and able to heal instantly.

But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too.

Now, Ray doesn’t know what’s real and what’s not – but he’s on a mission to find out.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Queen_AnnaM

Anna Mich Check out the brand new trailer for Vin Diesel's dark comic book movie, Bloodshot. https://t.co/XPUQSxh09T https://t.co/yFqSb4PcMq 13 seconds ago

MovieMadness02

MovieMadness RT @SonyPictures: Superheroes just got an upgrade. 🔴 Watch the new @Bloodshot international trailer now and see the movie in theaters March… 35 seconds ago

WeAreThinkJam

THINK JAM RT @SonyPicturesUK: Superheroes just got an upgrade. Watch the new #Bloodshot international trailer now, and see the movie At Cinemas March… 53 seconds ago

DaniSantannna

💋Dani Beauchamp Fraser💋🌼🇧🇷 RT @Bloodshot: Superheroes just got an upgrade. 🔴 Watch the new #Bloodshot international trailer now and see the movie in theaters March 13… 1 minute ago

videoblivion

ɌΛ▼ΞΠ of vengerberg There's a morbius movie and a bloodshot movie... is it 1992? Is that youngblood movie gonna happen next? 2 minutes ago

master_charlie

Carlos Argüelles RT @zavvi: A new trailer for comicbook movie #Bloodshot has landed, starring Vin Diesel as the soldier turned superhero. Are you excited t… 6 minutes ago

Phase9tv

Phase9.tv BLOODSHOT – International Trailer #2 - https://t.co/EiUmUP5lSP #MovieTrailers #SonyPictures https://t.co/vCOotqngg9 8 minutes ago

_urMuse

Long Live Hussle RT @IGN: Check out the brand new trailer for Vin Diesel's dark comic book movie, Bloodshot. https://t.co/4dVTT7uzM2 https://t.co/iNKoZyFLC6 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.