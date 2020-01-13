Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

The Gentlemen movie - Get Out! - Matthew McConaughey

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
The Gentlemen movie - Get Out! - Matthew McConaughey

The Gentlemen movie - Get Out! - Matthew McConaughey

From writer/director Guy Ritchie comes THE GENTLEMEN, a star-studded sophisticated action comedy.

THE GENTLEMEN follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London.

When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him (featuring an all-star ensemble cast including Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant).

In Theaters January 24, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Matthew McConaughey Joins 'The Gentlemen' Co-Stars Charlie Hunnam & Hugh Grant for Day of Press!

Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, and Hugh Grant are hard at working promoting their new movie The...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

'The Gentlemen' Auteur Guy Ritchie [Video]'The Gentlemen' Auteur Guy Ritchie

Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, and the cast of "The Gentlemen" discuss the distinct style of director Guy Ritchie. From his rhythmic dialogue to his unique sense of humour, the auteur is able to..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:34Published

The Gentlemen movie - Budding [Video]The Gentlemen movie - Budding

The Gentlemen movie - Budding From writer/director Guy Ritchie comes THE GENTLEMEN, a star-studded sophisticated action comedy. THE GENTLEMEN follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:15Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.