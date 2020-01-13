The Gentlemen movie - Get Out! - Matthew McConaughey 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 00:30s - Published The Gentlemen movie - Get Out! - Matthew McConaughey From writer/director Guy Ritchie comes THE GENTLEMEN, a star-studded sophisticated action comedy. THE GENTLEMEN follows American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his domain out from under him (featuring an all-star ensemble cast including Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, Eddie Marsan, Colin Farrell, and Hugh Grant). In Theaters January 24, 2020

