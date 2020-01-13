Global  

Neena Gupta told me films are made with heart: Vikas Khanna

Neena Gupta told me films are made with heart: Vikas Khanna

Neena Gupta told me films are made with heart: Vikas Khanna

Chef-turned-author-turned-filmmaker Vikas Khanna has submitted his debut directorial feature "The Last Color" for nomination in the Best Film category at Oscars 2020.
Neena Gupta told me films are made with heart: Vikas Khanna

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Chef-turned-author-turned-filmmaker Vikas Khanna has submitted his debut...
Sify - Published


