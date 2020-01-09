Rouhani: Those responsible for Iran plane crash will be punished

Iran will punish all those responsible for the accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger...



Recent related videos from verified sources Iran admits downing Ukranian aircraft, but calls it an accident TEHRAN, IRAN — Iran has admitted to accidently shooting down a Ukranian airplane on January 8, killing all 176 passengers and crew members onboard. According to the Guardian, Ukraine International.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:57Published 1 day ago Qatari emir in Iran: 'De-escalation' the only way forward Visit comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf following the US killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 04:15Published 1 day ago