Rouhani: Those responsible for Iran plane crash will be punished

Rouhani: Those responsible for Iran plane crash will be punished
Ukraine, Iran discuss plane crash investigation

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a phone call with Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani,...
Reuters - Published

Iran’s Rouhani: Those responsible for downing of Ukrainian jet will be punished

Iran will punish all those responsible for the accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger...
France 24 - Published Also reported by •Deutsche Welle



Iran admits downing Ukranian aircraft, but calls it an accident [Video]Iran admits downing Ukranian aircraft, but calls it an accident

TEHRAN, IRAN — Iran has admitted to accidently shooting down a Ukranian airplane on January 8, killing all 176 passengers and crew members onboard. According to the Guardian, Ukraine International..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:57Published

Qatari emir in Iran: 'De-escalation' the only way forward [Video]Qatari emir in Iran: 'De-escalation' the only way forward

Visit comes amid heightened tensions in the Gulf following the US killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:15Published

