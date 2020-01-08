Ramdev wants to turn adviser for Deepika, coach her on India| OneIndia News

Yoga guru Ramdev seems to have taken it upon himself to be actress Deepika Padukone's adviser without any solicitation from Padukone herself.

Ramdev seems to think that Deepika was ill advised when she went to express solidarity with JNU students post the Jan 5th violence on campus.

He seems to think that the 34-year-old actress needs lessons on political, social and cultural issues from Ramdev.