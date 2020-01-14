Global  

Klobuchar gets ready to take on Trump

Democratic presidential contender Amy Klobuchar sat down with Reuters to make the case that her mix of practical policy priorities, humor and blunt talk is what Democrats need to win back the White House in the November election from Republican President Donald Trump.
