Renault, Nissan say alliance not headed for break-up 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:12s - Published Renault, Nissan say alliance not headed for break-up French carmaker Renault and Japanese partner Nissan Motor said their alliance was in no danger of being dissolved, denying a media report of a potential break-up that sent their shares skidding to multiyear lows. Ciara Lee reports.

