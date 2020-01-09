Global  

Renault, Nissan say alliance not headed for break-up

Renault, Nissan say alliance not headed for break-up

Renault, Nissan say alliance not headed for break-up

French carmaker Renault and Japanese partner Nissan Motor said their alliance was in no danger of being dissolved, denying a media report of a potential break-up that sent their shares skidding to multiyear lows.

Ciara Lee reports.
