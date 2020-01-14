Real interested in 'goal-machine' Werner 53 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:20s - Published Real interested in 'goal-machine' Werner The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss the possibility of RB Leipzig's Timo Werner moving to Real Madrid in January, after the Spanish giants registered their interest in the striker. 0

