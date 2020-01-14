A British teenager has become the UK's youngest qualified commercial pilot

An 18-year old has become the UK's youngest qualified commercial pilot - after his mum sold the family home to help fund his dreams. Seth Van Beek got his licence to fly passenger airliners after he completed 18 months training and clocked up 150 hours in the air before he passed with flying colours.

He set his sights on being a pilot since the age of eight, and selfless single mum Frances, 42, sold their three-bed home to fund his dream.

Seth, from Preston, London, is now the UK's youngest licensed commercial aviator, a record previously held by Luke Elsworth, who passed aged 19.