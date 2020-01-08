Global  

Iran admits to accidentally downing Ukraine's Flight 752

Iran admits to accidentally downing Ukraine's Flight 752

Iran admits to accidentally downing Ukraine's Flight 752

Iran's military on Saturday admitted that its air defense system had shot down Ukraine's Flight 752 by mistake.
