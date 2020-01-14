Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rusty model car restored to perfect condition in satisfying refurbishment

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 04:54s - Published < > Embed
Rusty model car restored to perfect condition in satisfying refurbishment

Rusty model car restored to perfect condition in satisfying refurbishment

The moment is captured when a rusty old model car is restored on January 13 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

"I found this old machine in a heap of garbage, it was rusty and the appearance wished to be better.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Rusty model car restored to perfect condition in satisfying refurbishment

The moment is captured when a rusty old model car is restored on January 13 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

"I found this old machine in a heap of garbage, it was rusty and the appearance wished to be better.

"I immediately decided to restore it then I took it apart and started shooting small details, all thoroughly washed and dried.

"Then I proceeded to the body itself, it was very rusty, I cleaned the rust and cleaned the case well.

"Next, I primed and painted a dark red colour, and assembled the machine."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.