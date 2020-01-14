Rusty model car restored to perfect condition in satisfying refurbishment

The moment is captured when a rusty old model car is restored on January 13 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

"I found this old machine in a heap of garbage, it was rusty and the appearance wished to be better.

"I immediately decided to restore it then I took it apart and started shooting small details, all thoroughly washed and dried.

"Then I proceeded to the body itself, it was very rusty, I cleaned the rust and cleaned the case well.

"Next, I primed and painted a dark red colour, and assembled the machine."