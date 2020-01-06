Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Gigi Hadid on track to join Harvey Weinstein s*x abuse trial jury

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Gigi Hadid on track to join Harvey Weinstein s*x abuse trial jury

Gigi Hadid on track to join Harvey Weinstein s*x abuse trial jury

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been called as a potential juror for Harvey Weinstein’s s*x assault case.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein heads for trial in sexual abuse case

Jury selection set to start on Tuesday for movie mogul whose downfall sparked #MeToo movement
FT.com - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz


Gigi Hadid among potential jurors in Harvey Weinstein case

New York [USA], Jan 14 (ANI): The jury selection for Harvey Weinstein's trial is underway, and...
Sify - Published Also reported by •Telegraph.co.ukJust JaredAceShowbizJust Jared JrReuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this

WENN_News

WENN Gigi Hadid On Track To Join Harvey Weinstein Sex Abuse Trial Jury https://t.co/ixW7v4HB0B 15 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gigi Hadid Among Potential Jurors In Harvey Weinstein Trial [Video]Gigi Hadid Among Potential Jurors In Harvey Weinstein Trial

(CNN) Model Gigi Hadid was among 120 potential jurors called on Monday for the Harvey Weinstein rape trail, according to a pool reporter inside the courtroom for jury selection. Hadid, sitting in the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:37Published

Gigi Hadid: 'I'm not allowed to talk about jury duty, I'm sorry' [Video]Gigi Hadid: 'I'm not allowed to talk about jury duty, I'm sorry'

Dozens of potential jurors showed up on Monday in a Manhattan courtroom for the rape trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, including model Gigi Hadid.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:30Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.