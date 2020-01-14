Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Japan will expand air defenses to counter North Korean ballistic missiles: report

Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
Japan will expand air defenses to counter North Korean ballistic missiles: report

Japan will expand air defenses to counter North Korean ballistic missiles: report

Japan's Type-03 Air Defense System is a surface to air missile system that utilizes a truck-mounted launcher to shoot interceptor missiles.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Japan will expand air defenses to counter North Korean ballistic missiles: report




You Might Like


Tweets about this

sharjah24

الشارقة24 #Japan will expand air defenses to counter #NK ballistic missiles https://t.co/4FzkbOmTtg https://t.co/kiYUtDuzP6 #Sharjah24 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Japan will upgrade air defense missiles to counter North Korea [Video]Japan will upgrade air defense missiles to counter North Korea

TOKYO — Japan's Type-03 Air Defense System is a surface to air missile system that utilizes a truck-mounted launcher to shoot interceptor missiles, according to Missile Advocacy. Citing unnamed..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:28Published

How Iran accidentally killed 176 people on Flight PS 752 [Video]How Iran accidentally killed 176 people on Flight PS 752

TEHRAN, IRAN — Iran's military on Saturday admitted that its air defense system had shot down Ukraine's Flight 752 by mistake. Citing Iranian official statements, the New York Times said the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.