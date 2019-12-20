Global  

Prince William and Princess Eugenie depart Kensington Palace

Prince William was seen driving his car with son Prince George in the back from Kensington Palace this morning.

Shortly after, Princess Eugenie departed the royal residence in a separate car.

Report by Blairm.

0
