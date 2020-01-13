State Police investigating fatal crash in Newton County

Crash.

It happened on county road 400 west near morocco sunday night.

State police say a truck left the roadway and hit a utility pole.

The truck then rolled onto its side and caught fire.

Thomas richardson of morocco was the passenger in the truck.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver -- andrew kepchar of crown point -- was taken to the hospital and later arrested.

He is being accused of operating while intoxicated causing death.