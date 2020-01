Local Red Cross Worker, 2 Culinary Stars Doing Their Part To Help Those In Puerto Rico Affected By Earthquakes 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:00s - Published Trang Do reports. Trang Do reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Local Red Cross Worker, 2 Culinary Stars Doing Their Part To Help Those In Puerto Rico Affected By Earthquakes UNTIL MAY OF THIS YEAR.JANELLE, BACK TO YOU.THANK YOU, RECOVERY EFFORTSCONTINUE, IN PUERTO RICO,AFTER LAST WEEK'S DEVASTATINGEARTHQUAKE.THE ISLAND HAS BEEN AFTERSHOCKS, DAMAGING HUNDREDSEVERY HOMES, SCHOOL,BUSINESSES, TRANG DO LIVE INCENTER SIT WHICH MORE ON HOWPEOPLE IN OUR AREA ARE LENDINGA HELPING HAND.GOOD MORNING, TRANG.GOOD MORNING, JIM, JANELLE.BY LINK ALL RELIEF WORK HERECOULD SPEAK BOTH ENGLISH ANDSPANISH WILL BE DEPARTING HEREFROM THE RED CROSS LATER THISMORNING HEAD TODAY PUERTO RICOTO ASSIST WITH COMMUNICATION,ALSO ASSESS THE NEED OF THESEEARTHQUAKE VICTIMS, IN THEMEANTIME, TWO CULINARY STARSALSO LEND AGO HELPING HAND,THE ONLY WAY THEY KNOW HOWTHROUGH THEIR FOOD.TAKE A LOOK AT THIS VIDEO FROMLAST NIGHT.CHEF MARIA MERCED MERCED HE ISGRUBS HEAD TODAY COOK FORSPECIAL EVENT THIS PASTWEEKEND WHEN DECIDED TO CHANGECOURSE FOLLOWING THE POWERFULQUAKE ON THE ISLAND.SHE TEAMED UP WITH PHILLY CHEFCHRISTINA MARTINEZ, WHO IS THEOWNER OF POPULAR TACO SPOTSOUTH PHILLY BARBERCOA.THEY PLANNED FOUR DAY POP UPFUNDRAISER, AND ALL OF THEPROCEEDS WILL BE GOINGDIRECTLY TO EARTHQUAKEVICTIMS, AND SINCE SATURDAYNIGHT WHEN THE POP UPSTARTDOLLARS THE PLACE HAS BEENABSOLUTELY PACKED WITH LINESGOING DOWN THE BLOCK.DEFINITELY SEE THEBROTHERLY LOVE, LIKE EVERYBODYHAS RESPONDED REALLY WELL, THENATION'S HAVE BEEN VERYGENEROUS, AND IT IS JUSTOVERWHELMING.WE KNOW THEY NEED THE HELP,SO BEST WE CAN DO WHAT WE CAN.PEOPLE JUST WANT TO HELP.WE DECIDED WE WOULD GET HEREAT LEAST HALF HOUR RECALL I.WE NEW IT WOULD BE PACKED.IF YOU MISSED THE OTHERDAYS, ONE MORE CHANCE TONIGHT,POP UP CONTINUES, AT 7:00 P.M.UNTIL THE FOOD RUNS OUT.MEANWHILE, HERE AT THE REDCROSS, RELIEF WORKER WILL BEDEPARTING HERE AFTER PACKINGUP LOTS OF SUPPLIES, AT10:00 A.M.BUT FOR NOW, LIVE IN CENTER





