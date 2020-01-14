Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Disabled woman tells her mum 'I love you' for the first time

Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:49s - Published < > Embed
Disabled woman tells her mum 'I love you' for the first time

Disabled woman tells her mum 'I love you' for the first time

This is the heartwarming moment a severely disabled woman says "I love you mum" for the first time thanks to a hi-tech computer which enables her to speak - using her EYES.Pauline Rett, 36, has been unable to talk or move her hands since she was diagnosed with Rett syndrome, a rare neurological disorder, when she was two years old.She has spent her entire life confined to a wheelchair and unable to communicate other than through facial expressions and limited movements.But now she can talk to her family after they saved up to buy a £9,000 computer which converts Pauline's eye movements into speech.The Tobii Dynavox eye tracking technology is a form of Augmentative and Alternative Communication [AAC], which show what Pauline is looking at on a computer screen.Infared light is reflected onto Pauline's eyes which traces whatever symbol or phrase she is looking at on the screen in front of her.The technology then converts the information into speech which means Pauline is able to verbally communicate with her family for the first time in more than three decades.Her thrilled mum Judith, 64, has now been filmed speaking to her daughter for the first time.Judith, who cares for her daughter full-time at the family home in Kidderminster, Worcs., said: "It might sound a small thing but I've never heard Pauling speak before."Her first words to me were 'I love you' which was wonderful."We can now have jokes and chat which means so much to both of us." Pauline started regressing as a toddler because of the disorder which can cause profound physical and communication difficulties.Judith added: "You think you have a perfectly developed child who suddenly is going backwards so it is a devastating diagnosis."She was unable to speak or use her hands."We said we felt we like we were falling down a cliff and we didn't know quite when we would climb back up again."I just knew she was aware of what was going on and what we were saying to her."It's partly instinct and that she laughed in all the right places.

I knew she was listening."Pauline's voice computer fits onto the front of her wheelchair so she can use it outside of the home and enable her to have greater independence.Judith added: "The best thing about the computer is when she tells us she loves us and when she calls me mum."It's always been a strong relationship.

I have always adored her.

But I feel I have more fun with her now."Sometimes she tells me just how hard having the condition is which is very sad but it's good she can express that now."She has told me she's frightened and she's told me she is frustrated - which I would be if I couldn't say what I wanted to say."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Disabled woman tells her mum 'I love you' for the first time

This is the heartwarming moment a severely disabled woman says "I love you mum" for the first time thanks to a hi-tech computer which enables her to speak - using her EYES.Pauline Rett, 36, has been unable to talk or move her hands since she was diagnosed with Rett syndrome, a rare neurological disorder, when she was two years old.She has spent her entire life confined to a wheelchair and unable to communicate other than through facial expressions and limited movements.But now she can talk to her family after they saved up to buy a £9,000 computer which converts Pauline's eye movements into speech.The Tobii Dynavox eye tracking technology is a form of Augmentative and Alternative Communication [AAC], which show what Pauline is looking at on a computer screen.Infared light is reflected onto Pauline's eyes which traces whatever symbol or phrase she is looking at on the screen in front of her.The technology then converts the information into speech which means Pauline is able to verbally communicate with her family for the first time in more than three decades.Her thrilled mum Judith, 64, has now been filmed speaking to her daughter for the first time.Judith, who cares for her daughter full-time at the family home in Kidderminster, Worcs., said: "It might sound a small thing but I've never heard Pauling speak before."Her first words to me were 'I love you' which was wonderful."We can now have jokes and chat which means so much to both of us." Pauline started regressing as a toddler because of the disorder which can cause profound physical and communication difficulties.Judith added: "You think you have a perfectly developed child who suddenly is going backwards so it is a devastating diagnosis."She was unable to speak or use her hands."We said we felt we like we were falling down a cliff and we didn't know quite when we would climb back up again."I just knew she was aware of what was going on and what we were saying to her."It's partly instinct and that she laughed in all the right places.

I knew she was listening."Pauline's voice computer fits onto the front of her wheelchair so she can use it outside of the home and enable her to have greater independence.Judith added: "The best thing about the computer is when she tells us she loves us and when she calls me mum."It's always been a strong relationship.

I have always adored her.

But I feel I have more fun with her now."Sometimes she tells me just how hard having the condition is which is very sad but it's good she can express that now."She has told me she's frightened and she's told me she is frustrated - which I would be if I couldn't say what I wanted to say."




You Might Like


Tweets about this

anatarame

iamhere RT @TheSun: Heartwarming moment disabled woman who has never spoken tells her mother 'I love you' https://t.co/7wJ2KlsOte 1 hour ago

TheSun

The Sun Heartwarming moment disabled woman who has never spoken tells her mother 'I love you' https://t.co/7wJ2KlsOte 3 hours ago

swiftspears13

Nan Swift 13 RT @TheSun: Heartwarming moment disabled woman who has never spoken tells her mother 'I love you' https://t.co/2NAI79lzmH 9 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Disabled woman tells her mum 'I love you' for the first time [Video]Disabled woman tells her mum 'I love you' for the first time

This is the heartwarming moment a severely disabled woman says “I love you mum” for the first time thanks to a hi-tech computer which enables her to speak - using her EYES. Pauline Rett, 36, has..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:50Published

Disabled UK woman tells her mum 'I love you' for first time thanks to voice computer technology [Video]Disabled UK woman tells her mum 'I love you' for first time thanks to voice computer technology

This is the heartwarming moment a severely disabled woman says “I love you mum” for the first time thanks to a hi-tech computer which enables her to speak using her eyes.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:52Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.