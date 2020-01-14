'The Lighthouse': Neglecting Duties Clip 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Duration: 01:09s - Published 'The Lighthouse': Neglecting Duties Clip The Lighthouse: Neglecting Duties Clip - From Robert Eggers, the visionary filmmaker behind modern horror masterpiece The Witch, comes this hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s. 0

