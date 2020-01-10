Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Any lingering mix will end this morning will end as temperatures climb into the mid- and upper-30s by the afternoon.

Tonight will be dry with lows around 20.

Another weak system will push through on Wednesday bringing us some light accumulating snow.

Accumulations will be 1-3" Highs Wednesday will be around 30.

Temperatures fall back into the 20s and teens for the rest of the week.

There is a system that we'll be watching for Friday later afternoon, Friday night through Saturday.

This could bring a more significant accumulating snow.