Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Can Australia's PM recover from the fires?

Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Duration: 03:51s - Published < > Embed
Can Australia's PM recover from the fires?

Can Australia's PM recover from the fires?

Since September, bushfires have killed at least 28 people and destroyed thousands of homes.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

pgalice

P & B Galice RT @BBCWorld: "I'm only shaking your hand if you give more money to our Rural Fire Service" Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison face… 5 minutes ago

TeresaCronin7

Teresa Cronin RT @QasimRashid: Amazon Australia made over $1B last year—but paid only $20M in taxes (2% tax rate) by exploiting loop holes. If Amazon pa… 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Shocking Video Shows Orange Glow Obstructing the View of Pilots Attempting to Land in Australia [Video]Shocking Video Shows Orange Glow Obstructing the View of Pilots Attempting to Land in Australia

This shocking video taken from the cockpit of a Royal Australian Air Force plane shows an orange glow obstructing the view of the pilots attempting to land to help rescue people stranded by the..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:03Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.