Will Smith was 'insecure' over Jada Pinkett Smith's friendship with Tupac

Will Smith was 'insecure' over Jada Pinkett Smith's friendship with Tupac

Will Smith was 'insecure' over Jada Pinkett Smith's friendship with Tupac

Will Smith was "deeply insecure" of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's friendly bond with late icon Tupac, because it was hard for him to see her be so close with another man.
Will Smith Was "Deeply" Insecure About Jada Pinkett Smith and Tupac's Relationship

Love is complicated. Back when Jada Pinkett Smith was just a young kid with a dream, she attended...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz


Jada and Tupac's friendship made Will Smith jealous

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 14 (ANI): Will Smith recently talked about the resentment that he had...
Sify - Published


Will and Jada Pinkett Smith announce brand new event series, World Tour [Video]Will and Jada Pinkett Smith announce brand new event series, World Tour

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith announce brand new event series, World Tour The couple are working alongside Apollo World Touring on the new World Tour series, which will take place in the likes of..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:56Published

Will Smith regrets jealousy over Jada Pinkett Smith's friendship with Tupac [Video]Will Smith regrets jealousy over Jada Pinkett Smith's friendship with Tupac

The actor revealed on ‘The Breakfast Club’ that he "couldn't handle" how close his wife was to Shakur.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:03Published

