shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Philadelphia Wings Looking To Continue 3-Game Win Streak This Weekend Against New England PHILADELPHIA WINGS COMINGAFTER WINS AFTER THISWEEKEND'S MATCH UP AGAINST NEWENGLAND.AS THEY PREPARE FOR THEIRNEXT GAME PAT GALLEN ISHITTING THE TURF, AS WELL,LIVE AT THE WINGS PRACTICEFAST ILL ANY VOORHEES, THISMORNING, HEY, PAT.GOOD MORNING, GUYS.YES, HANGING WITH THE PROS, WEWILL WORK ON THE TRICK SHOTSIN JUST A SECOND.THESE ARE THE GUYS FROM THEPHILADELPHIA WINGS DO YOU HAVEHOT START THIS YEAR, THREE ANDONE, THEY'VE WON THREESTRAIGHT GAMES, KEVIN, GOODMORNING.WHO ARE WE WITH THIS MORNING?WE ARE WITH THE GREATGOALTENDER AND THE LEFTIESNIPER BLAZE REARDEN.TALK ABOUT THE YEAR SO FAR.STARTED OFF WITH A LOST BUTNICE THREE STRAIGHT WINS,RIGHT?IT HAS BEEN GREAT.BIG WINS AGAINST THE DEFENDINGCHAMPS FROM LAST YEAR, LOOKINGFORWARD TO KEEPING IT ROLLING.HOW IS THE HOME OPENER ASWELL, IS THERE GOOD PASSION INTHE BUILDING?IT WAS GREAT.10,000 PEOPLE THERE.THEY WERE LOUD, CHEERING USON, OF COURSE GETTING THE WALWAYS MAKES IT THAT MUCH MORESPECIAL.NOW I HEARD THIS GUY HAD APRETTY BIG GOAL THE OTHERNIGHT, IS THAT RIGHT?YOU WANT TO TALK ABOUT THAT?YES, MY 300 GOAL ON MY10,000 SHOT.IS THAT RIGHT?10,000?I DON'T KNOW.YOU'RE NOT COUNTING?CRASHES EXACTLY.I HOPE NO ONE IS COUNTINGBECAUSE IT IS PROBABLY UPTHERE.BUT YES PRETTY BIG ONE.AWESOME.THIS WEEKENDED ANOTHER GAMEHERE AT HOME, TALK ABOUT THAT.YES, SUNDAY NIGHT,7:00 P.M., WE PLAY THEROCHESTER NIGHT HAWKS, JUSTLOOKING FORWARD TO KEEPING ITROLLING.OUR PAJAMA NIGHT, OUR THEMENIGHT, TICKETS START AT $19.AND, YOU KNOW, LIKE I SAIDONLY BEEN COUPLE OF YEARSSINCE THE WINGS CAME BACK.HOW IS THE PASSION BEEN FROMTHE FAN BASE THUS FAR?THEY'VE BEEN GREAT TO BEHONEST.I PLAYED FOR THE OLD VERSIONOF THE WINGS I GUESS COULD YOUSAY, YOU SEE THOSE FANS COMINGBACK, THERE AND SUPPORTING,AND ALL OF THE YOUTH IN THECOMMUNITY COMING OUT.REAL A REALLY FUN, YOU KNOW,FAMILY FRIENDLY ATMOSPHERE.ALL RIGHT.YOU WANT TO SHOW ME HOW TO DOSOMETHING?CHRIS WILL HIT ME SCORE.HE ALREADY TOLD ME HE WOULDLET ME.WE ARE SKIPPING THEFUNDAMENTALS GOING STRAIGHT TOTHE TRICK STROUTS.I'LL LET BLAZE REARDEN TEACHTHIS ONE, THAT'S HISSPECIALTY.I LOVE THE TRICK SHOTS,BLAZE, WHAT DO YOU GOT HERE,THE BEHIND THE BACK?BEHIND THE BACK SHOT ON THEOUR GAME, WHEN DEFENSE MEN INTHE SHOOTING LANE WE CAN'TSHOOT THE BALL REGULAR.SURE.WE THROW THE BALL OVER OURBACK.ALL WE'RE DOING INSTEAD OFTHROWING IN FRONT OF USTHROWING IT HERE.OH,.BEHIND US.SO I COULD FAKE A PASSOVERLIKE THAT.I WANT TO GET, SCORE.NICE.ALL RIGHT, WELL, I CANBARELY SHOOT AS IT -- AS;LET'S GIVE A SHOT.WATCH OUT.RIGHT HERE.HERE IT IS, HERE IT IS.OH.ALL RIGHT, GUYS, THISWEEKENDED, COME SEE THEM.THE WINGS HERE IN PHILLY.DON'T WATCH ME.WATCH THEM.BECAUSE I'M TERRIBLE AT THIS.BUT THESE GUYS, YES, THEY'REGREAT.GALLEN, THAT WAS PRETTYREMARK JOB RATHER SHOCKEDMYSELF.AND THAT JERSEY, TOO.THE WINGS.YES.DON'T MESS HIM.ALL RIGHT, PAT.OH, LIKING THE JERRY?





