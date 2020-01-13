Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Florence pugh thinks 'Greta Gerwig's Oscars directing snub is sad'

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Florence pugh thinks 'Greta Gerwig's Oscars directing snub is sad'

Florence pugh thinks 'Greta Gerwig's Oscars directing snub is sad'

Oscar nominees Florence Pugh and Saoirse Ronan are both "sad" and disappointed at the lack of a Best Director nomination for their ‘Little Women’ filmmaker Greta Gerwig.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Oscar Nomination Snubs [Video]Oscar Nomination Snubs

Jennifer Lopez and Awkwafina are some of the most shocking snubs from this year’s Oscar nominations.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:12Published

Oscars 2020: Who are the nominees? [Video]Oscars 2020: Who are the nominees?

Here is a look at the 2020 Oscars nominations for the top awards. Sir Sam Mendes, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Florence Pugh are among the British Oscar nominees, while Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker leads the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.