Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Gillian Anderson has blocked her sons from her Instagram account

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:39s - Published < > Embed
Gillian Anderson has blocked her sons from her Instagram account

Gillian Anderson has blocked her sons from her Instagram account

Gillian Anderson has blocked her sons from her Instagram account, for fear they might learn a bit too much from her hit Netflix show ‘Sex Education’.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Gillian Anderson Spills Reason Why She Blocks Sons From Her Instagram Account

In a recent magazine interview, the actress playing Dr. Jean Milburn on 'Sex Education' also shares...
AceShowbiz - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.