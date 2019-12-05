Global  

Lorry driver nearly smashes into car after driver pulls out onto M25 roundabout

This was the heart-stopping moment a lorry driver had to slam on the brakes after a car pulled out onto a roundabout without giving way to oncoming traffic on the M25.

Filmed this morning (January 14), the footage shows the lorry approaching the roundabout in the middle lane where two vehicles from the first exit from both lanes.

Forcing the lorry to swerve and slam on the brakes.

The filmer said on Facebook: "This guy was lucky I was able to avoid him while trying to rejoin the M25." "He didn't even look right, [the] van driver was annoying but I was calm with him as he didn't affect my speed or direction," they said later.
