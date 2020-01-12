Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Libyan rivals Sarraj and Haftar leave Moscow without signing ceasefire deal

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
Libyan rivals Sarraj and Haftar leave Moscow without signing ceasefire dealLibyan rivals Sarraj and Haftar leave Moscow without signing ceasefire deal
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Russia says Libya's Haftar left Moscow without signing ceasefire deal: TASS

Khalifa Haftar, commander of the Libyan National Army, has left Moscow without signing a ceasefire...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •France 24Reuters IndiaSifyDeutsche WelleBBC News


News24.com | Libya's strongman Haftar snubs peace deal in Moscow

Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar left Moscow on Tuesday without signing a ceasefire agreement aimed at...
News24 - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleSify



You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Libyan rivals Sarraj and Haftar leave Moscow without signing ceasefire deal: https://t.co/io3OK56rsF #KhalifaHaftar 12 minutes ago

thegbcghana

GBC Ghana Libyan rivals Sarraj and Haftar leave Moscow without signing ceasefire deal https://t.co/yAHZSK9swx https://t.co/5jBidY6hfV 1 hour ago

VlastimilKocab

Vlastimil #Sarraj is waiting for #Haftar's signature https://t.co/pFKZUAAr5B https://t.co/qroB5rf91g 15 hours ago

HodaAKamel

Hoda A Kamel RT @wheelertweets: Russia’s Foreign Ministry says LNA chief Haftar and GNA chief Sarraj will talk in Moscow today to discuss possibly signi… 23 hours ago

africanstand

African Stand Libyan Rivals warlord Khalifa Haftar and Fayez al Sarraj have arrived in Moscow for talks after a ceasefire brokere… https://t.co/bR3ilpVD0x 1 day ago

YoungBhartiya

Young Bhartiya Foundation Rival forces in Libya are set to sign a ceasefire agreement. However, it is uncertain whether this will bring an en… https://t.co/LppPVOlH9n 1 day ago

irene_ads

Irene RT @EagleNews: Libyan rivals to sign ceasefire deal in Moscow Monday: official Read here: https://t.co/lnENfyOUoB #eaglenews https://t.co… 1 day ago

BrunoSurdel

Bruno Surdel #Libyan rivals #Sarraj and #Haftar in #Moscow as #Russia's #Putin's influence in the #MiddleEast #MENA is expandi… https://t.co/xD3Xk9noEI 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Libya ceasefire deal extended, awaits Haftar signature [Video]Libya ceasefire deal extended, awaits Haftar signature

Commander of eastern-based Libyan National Army asks to be given until Tuesday to decide whether to sign deal or not.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:06Published

Tripoli accuses rivals of breaking conditional ceasefire minutes after it takes effect [Video]Tripoli accuses rivals of breaking conditional ceasefire minutes after it takes effect

Tripoli accuses rivals of breaking conditional ceasefire minutes after it takes effect

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.