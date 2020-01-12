Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar left Moscow on Tuesday without signing a ceasefire agreement aimed at...

Khalifa Haftar, commander of the Libyan National Army, has left Moscow without signing a ceasefire...

Irene RT @EagleNews : Libyan rivals to sign ceasefire deal in Moscow Monday: official Read here: https://t.co/lnENfyOUoB #eaglenews https://t.co… 1 day ago

Young Bhartiya Foundation Rival forces in Libya are set to sign a ceasefire agreement. However, it is uncertain whether this will bring an en… https://t.co/LppPVOlH9n 1 day ago

African Stand Libyan Rivals warlord Khalifa Haftar and Fayez al Sarraj have arrived in Moscow for talks after a ceasefire brokere… https://t.co/bR3ilpVD0x 1 day ago

Hoda A Kamel RT @wheelertweets : Russia’s Foreign Ministry says LNA chief Haftar and GNA chief Sarraj will talk in Moscow today to discuss possibly signi… 23 hours ago

Vlastimil #Sarraj is waiting for #Haftar 's signature https://t.co/pFKZUAAr5B https://t.co/qroB5rf91g 15 hours ago

GBC Ghana Libyan rivals Sarraj and Haftar leave Moscow without signing ceasefire deal https://t.co/yAHZSK9swx https://t.co/5jBidY6hfV 1 hour ago

One News Page Libyan rivals Sarraj and Haftar leave Moscow without signing ceasefire deal: https://t.co/io3OK56rsF #KhalifaHaftar 12 minutes ago