North Iowa music icons to be inducted into hall of fame

Long list of people with north iowa ties that are set to receive high honors when it comes to rock and roll.

The board of directors of the historic surf ballroom in clear lake... the late dennis richie deluna... the band 'kid bisket'... and káráiáb radio will all be inducted into the iowa rock and roll hall of fame this year.

They were all selected due to their contributions in the state's rich musical history.

Tim coffey is a member of the rock and roll music association á which oversees the hall of fame.

He says the nominations are quite fitting.xxx "there really is a great legacy of rock and roll music in north iowa, with clear lakeámason city as the hub.

It carries over into this hall of fame.

Some great great musical legacies.

Stay tuned, we'll honor some more people as the years come by."

The induction ceremony will be held at the iowa rock and roll museum in arnold's park on september 5th and 6th.///